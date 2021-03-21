Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Decreased by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 10.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $146.62. 1,479,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,038. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.59.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

