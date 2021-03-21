Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $2.92

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $203.77 million and $2.61 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00005141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00382806 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.92 or 0.04672368 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 184.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 179,569,937 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

