Secret (SCRT) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00005171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $203.29 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.80 or 0.00396785 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.93 or 0.04907394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 179,528,110 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

