Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Purchases £50,251.50 in Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR) insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 42,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

SNR stock opened at GBX 116.90 ($1.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.52. Senior plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.31 ($1.60). The company has a market capitalization of £490.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35.

SNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Senior currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 94.86 ($1.24).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

