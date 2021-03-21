Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 187,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,454. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 201.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $934,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 438,666 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.