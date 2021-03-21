Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,333 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.20.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

