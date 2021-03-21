Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 822,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,405,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

