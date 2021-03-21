Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $332.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.12 and a 52 week high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

