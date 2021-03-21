Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $101.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

