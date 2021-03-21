Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

