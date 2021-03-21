Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 143,934 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143,934 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

