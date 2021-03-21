Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Serica Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

About Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

