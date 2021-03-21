ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.02% of ServiceSource International worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SREV. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 508.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 394,738 shares of company stock valued at $624,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $152.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

