Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.06.

SJR stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

