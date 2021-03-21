Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFT. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 3,044,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

