ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $229,960.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $229,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,436,619.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWAV opened at $119.13 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

