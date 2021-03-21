Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $8.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

SIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,330 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Sientra by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

