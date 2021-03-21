Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $255.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $238.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 34.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Signature Bank by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 49,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 106.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 39,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

