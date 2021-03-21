Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $4,600,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

