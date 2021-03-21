Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Snam in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snam in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Snam alerts:

SNMRF stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. Snam has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.