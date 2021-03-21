SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

