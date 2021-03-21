Societe Generale Lowers Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CLZNY opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. Clariant has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

