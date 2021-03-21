Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

