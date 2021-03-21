Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Trading Down 9.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) traded down 9.5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.12. 11,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 406,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Specifically, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $590.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.