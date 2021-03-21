Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $880.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce sales of $880.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.66 million and the highest is $958.04 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $592.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 33,112,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,819,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 780,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,933 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 632,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 81.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 85,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.