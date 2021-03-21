Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

