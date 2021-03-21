Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Eight Capital

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDE. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.25.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.24.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

