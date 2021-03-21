SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $314,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.47. 749,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.