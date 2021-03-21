SRS Investment Management LLC Has $687.47 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the quarter. Avis Budget Group accounts for 11.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 26.45% of Avis Budget Group worth $687,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 109,990 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,425,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avis Budget Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.43. 1,749,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,294. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.