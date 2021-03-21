SRS Investment Management LLC Invests $7.41 Million in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,000. 1Life Healthcare accounts for about 0.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of 1Life Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,244. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 31,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $1,287,770.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,196 shares of company stock valued at $40,742,737 in the last 90 days.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

