SRS Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

SRS Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,091,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666,383 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up 1.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $97,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 8,931,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $42.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.