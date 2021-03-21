STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

