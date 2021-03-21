Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STWD. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,202,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

