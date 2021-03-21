Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Stellar has a total market cap of $9.07 billion and $1.59 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00460683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00142071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00692430 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,430 coins and its circulating supply is 22,648,880,759 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

