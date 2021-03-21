STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Increased to $227.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $224.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STE. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

STE stock opened at $187.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.04. STERIS has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

