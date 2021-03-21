Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Datadog by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 1,604.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,800.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $413,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,878,325 shares of company stock valued at $190,179,830. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

