Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,550 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,045,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after buying an additional 317,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,284,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

JFrog stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

