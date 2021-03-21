Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,392,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 94.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 50,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASG opened at $8.85 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

