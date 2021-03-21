Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2,682.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,932 shares of company stock worth $3,772,769. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

