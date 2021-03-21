Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,893,000 after purchasing an additional 61,591 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.21. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.