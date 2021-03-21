Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 319.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $35.60 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

