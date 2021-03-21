Stifel Financial Corp Buys 47,109 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of The Charles Schwab worth $58,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,627 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock worth $86,740,414. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

