Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $55,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 731,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,439,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

FIS opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.33 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

