Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $51,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $171.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.