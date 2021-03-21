Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 116,559 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,559 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $44,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

