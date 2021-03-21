Stifel Financial Corp Sells 103 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $68,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,362,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,779 shares of company stock worth $2,842,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $151.91 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.51 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.