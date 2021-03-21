Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,684 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $48,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $372.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.60. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

