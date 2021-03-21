Stifel Nicolaus Raises AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to $50.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABSSF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

