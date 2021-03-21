Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

STOK stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

