SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Up 7.9%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 48,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,257,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in SunOpta by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 187,069 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $8,670,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SunOpta by 137.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 401,052 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

